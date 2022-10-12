The Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church at 7 Mt. Zion Road, Wellsboro, will hold an Adult Sunday School class in the fellowship hall starting at 9:30 a.m. with the focus on spirit-led friendship evangelism taught by Pastor Kent Fowler and his wife Karen.
That class concludes just prior to the start of the 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning worship service. Pastor Kent will preach on “From Prison To Praise” with the service concluding sometime between noon and 12:30 p.m.
This Sunday from 5-5:30 p.m., Pastor Fowler can be heard teaching on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville. This Victory Concepts Broadcast will be on the topic “The Pleasures of a Spirit-Led Community.”
Mt. Zion starts the midweek meeting on Wednesday at 5 p.m. concluding between 6-6:30 p.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will start a devotional teaching about some aspect of effective prayer followed by worship and intentional prayer about global, national, state and county issues plus the needs of those persons brought to the congregation’s attention. Generally, there will be prayers for the sick in attendance.
Those needing prayer and/or counsel can call Pastor Fowler at 214-258-3969.