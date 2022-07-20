Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church in Wellsboro announces that there will be a formal installation of Kent Fowler as lead pastor with Pastor and Elim Fellowship Overseer Wayne Lehman from Westfield officiating. The service starts at 1 p.m. Aug. 14. The public is invited to attend.
Also attending will be many people that Kent Fowler has met plus others invited by the Mt Zion congregation. In between the 10:30 a.m. worship service for Mt. Zion and the installation; refreshments will be provided in the Mt Zion Fellowship Hall.
In the July 24 Sunday worship service starting at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Fowler will preach on “Dealing with our highs and lows,” based on the narrative of conversation between Peter and Jesus plus some references to the prophet Elijah.
Later that day, Pastor Kent Fowler will present his Victory Concepts broadcast on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio from 5-5:30 p.m.
Fowler will speak on the topic: “Prophecies About Jesus Christ as Savior, Lord, and Jewish Messiah, part 1.” The radio station, which is based in Whitneyville, has an website internet connection so it can be heard wherever internet access is available.
The Pastor’s wife, Karen, can provide sign language for the deaf and/or hearing impaired.