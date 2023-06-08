Sunday activities at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church in Wellsboro start with Adult Sunday School Class from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service begins at 10:30 a.m.
Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on the subject: “Why Supernatural Speaking in Languages Not Learned Is So Important.” Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church is located where Route 6/East Avenue intersects with Mt Zion Road, east of Wellsboro.
Every Sunday afternoon from 5-5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville.
The midweek service starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, abbreviated teaching and intentional prayer. After this midweek service, several of the Mt. Zion family will join Valley Alliance Church in Ansonia for a special gospel hymn singing.
The address for Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church is 7 Mt Zion Road in Wellsboro, PA 16901.