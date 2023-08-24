Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church is located at 7 Mt. Zion Road, where Rt. 6 East Ave. intersects with Mt. Zion Road. Sunday activities at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church begin with Sunday School starting at 9:30 a.m. and concluding at 10:15 a.m. The Sunday morning worship service begins at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on the subject: “The Functions of the 7 Spirits of God.”
Every Sunday afternoon from 5-5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville. He will be preaching on the topic: “Entering the Rest from God through the Power of His Word.”
The midweek Wednesday service starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, abbreviated teaching and intentional prayer.
For prayer and counseling, contact Pastor Fowler by texting or calling 214-258-3969.