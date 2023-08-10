Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church is located at 7 Mt. Zion Road where Rt. 6 East Avenue intersects with Mt. Zion Road in Wellsboro. Sunday activities start with Sunday School from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. Jim Paxson will speak for a few minutes representing the local Gideons unit, followed by Pastor Kent Fowler preaching on “Receiving Rest from the Power of the Word.” The Gideons raise funds for the printing of Bibles and the distribution in several different places.
Every Sunday afternoon from 5-5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville. Pastor Kent will preach on the topic: “The Importance of the Immutable Oath.”
The midweek service starts at 5 p.m. on Wednesday with abbreviated worship, abbreviated teaching and intentional prayer. Generally, it concludes shortly after 6 p.m.
For prayer and counseling, contact Pastor Fowler by text or phone call at 214-258-3969.