Sunday activities at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church in Wellsboro start at 9:30 a.m. with the Adult Sunday School Class which concludes at 10:15 a.m. After a short break, the Sunday morning worship service starts at 10:30 a.m. concluding shortly after noon.
Pastor Kent Fowler will preach on “How To Stop the Dying.” This church is located at the intersection of Route 6/East Avenue and Mt Zion Road. The mailing address is 7 Mt Zion Road.
Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church will participate in the Community Yard Sale in Wellsboro. The sale will be in the fellowship hall.
Every Sunday afternoon from 5-5:30 p.m., Pastor Kent can be heard on WLIH 107.1 FM The Voice Radio broadcasting from Whitneyville.
The mid-week service starts at 5 p.m. with abbreviated worship, teaching and intentional prayer. For prayer or counseling, contact Pastor Fowler via his cell phone number of 214-258-3969.