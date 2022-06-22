Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church in Wellsboro is announcing that they will provide an election on pastoral candidate Kent Fowler as Lead Pastor on June 26 with its members’ vote officially counting. Evangelist Kent Fowler will be preaching at the 10:30 a.m. service preceding the vote. He will be preaching on the subject: “Lessons from the life of Samson”.
Evangelist Kent Fowler will be starting his radio ministry on WLIH 107.1 The voice radio is located in Whitneyville and will begin on July 3 at 5 p.m. His radio broadcasts will be called ‘The Victory Concepts Broadcast’ and will play every Sunday at 5 p.m.