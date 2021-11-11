Mansfield University senior and Advanced Photography student Jessica Watters will hold a photographic exhibition. “A Small World.” The show will be at the Red Skillet at 104 Main St., Wellsboro from Saturday, Nov. 13, to Friday, Nov. 19. The closing reception will be Nov. 19 from 6-8 p.m.
This exhibit is on the tiny life around everyone that is often overlooked and taken for granted. Many people look at grass or even moss and miss the beauty in it. The artist believes that if people took the time to look at the little things around them, they would discover the amazing things around them.
For more information, visit the Facebook event page “A Small World — Closing Reception” by Jessica Watters. Contact Watters at 570-418-3400 or wattersjr21@mansfield.edu or Martha A. Campbell (instructor) at 570-662-4505 or mcampbel@mansfield.edu.