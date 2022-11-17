The Autism Resource Center at Mansfield University is offering a social skills group for students in grades 7-12 who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
The group will meet from 4-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in Retan Center, room 106. In the case of inclement weather, the group will follow university closing procedures as announced on the university website. Interested individuals can register by emailing Dr. Alison Polly at apolly@mansfield.edu.
The current schedule for the social skills group is: Nov. 16 and 30; Dec. 7 and 14; Jan. 11, 18 and 25; and Feb. 1, 8 and 15.