Mansfield University’s Loomis Gallery in Allen Hall will host the exhibition “Esoterica” by Denis A. Yanashot from Aug. 30 to Sept. 23.
The on-campus Loomis Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Esoterica is an exhibition of assemblage sculptures and wall reliefs that fall out of context with the real works and its experiences as we know them.
An artist talk open to the public will be held on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in Allen Hall room 104 followed by a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Yanashot will also host a workshop reserved for MU students earlier in the day.
Masks are required in all indoor spaces on campus regardless of vaccination status.
For more information and to view the exhibit virtually, visit mansfield.edu/art.