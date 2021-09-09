Alumni, family and friends will return to Mansfield University on Sept. 24-26 to celebrate Homecoming Weekend 2021.
Friday’s events include a golf tournament, garden bar with live music by Chasing Rabbits, Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame inductions (2020 and 2021 Classes) and the PRISM concert.
Saturday’s events include the Butsko Breakfast, Admissions Visit Day, community homecoming parade, street fair, Loomis Gallery exhibit by Maria Driscoll McMahon, women’s soccer versus Shepherd University, tailgate competition, Hot Sauce Challenge inspired by YouTube’s Hot Ones, Tiktok Dance Battle and Mountaineer Sprint Football versus Penn.
Sunday will conclude Homecoming Weekend with a second PRISM performance.
A detailed listing of the events, registration and the announcement of the 2020 and 2021 Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame Classes will be announced next week at mansfield.edu/alumni.