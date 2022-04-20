Junior Lauren Griffith, a Mansfield University cell and molecular biology major, received a $4,000 research scholarship from the NASA Pennsylvania State Grant Consortium.
Griffith’s funded proposal focuses on the link between the gut microbiome and cancer development and spread. Griffith, a native of Upper Marlboro, Md., was also awarded a summer 2022 internship through the National Institute of Health’s National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Short-Term Research Experience Program to Unlock Potential program.
Prior to these awards, Griffith earned a summer 2021 internship through Cornell University’s Microbial Friends and Foes Research Experience for Undergraduates. Through this 10-week hybrid virtual/in-person internship, Griffith developed a research project evaluating a specific type of large gastrointestinal bacterium, in which she analyzed the genome and differential gene expression across different morphotypes. The internship concluded with a poster and oral presentation on her work.
In addition to learning about genomics and bioinformatics, part of this internship experience included career exploration. Griffith said, “During the last week of my internship, we met with different career-related panels. PhD candidates talked with us about their upcoming career choices, and from those discussions I decided I wanted to pursue a PhD in a biology-related field.”
Griffith joined the research laboratory of Dr. Kristen Long, associate professor of biology, in fall 2021 and developed a research proposal investigating the link between the gut microbiome and tumor development and spread, using pancreatic cancer as a model of disease. The proposal was used when applying for the NASA Pennsylvania State Grant Consortium Scholarship. Griffith’s awarded funding will support her research during the 2022-23 academic year. Part of the scholarship requirement involves community outreach, where Griffith will continue her role as an American Cancer Society’s ResearcHERs ambassador.
This summer, Griffith will complete her STEP-UP internship at the University of Maryland and will work in a cell and microenvironment engineering laboratory focused on advancing scientific knowledge on how to approach therapeutic strategies for diseases.
Griffith looks to tie together information from all three of her experiences to address the question: How does diet influence the gut microbiome, and in turn, influence disease development and/or resistance therapy? ”These experiences will not only help researchers understand this link at a scientific level, but they will allow me to continue to explore my creative and problem-solving side while also preparing me for graduate school,” Griffith continued. “Every aspect of these unique opportunities encompasses what I want to accomplish through a career as scientist.”
For more information about the biology program at Mansfield University, visit mansfield.edu/biology/.