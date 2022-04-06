The Mansfield University Office of Alumni Affairs & Advancement has announced the 2022 Society of Honors inductees.

Outstanding alumni achievements are recognized through the Society of Honors program each year. Annual honors include the Alumni Citation Award, the Elsie Burk Service Award, the Distinguished Educator Award and the Outstanding Young Alumni Award. The Alumni Association executive board of sirectors has introduced two new honors to the program in 2022: the Health, Safety & Wellness Award and the Innovation & Inclusion Award.

Alumni and friends of Mansfield University are invited to attend the Society of Honors Luncheon on Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m. in North Manser Dining Hall. The event includes the Mansfield State College Class of 1972 gift presentation for its 50th anniversary reunion.

The luncheon is $25 per person and is complimentary for all 2022 Society of Honors inductees and the Class of ‘72. Inductees and ‘72 class members should RSVP by emailing alumni@mansfield.edu or calling 888-305-6505. Other guests can register at mansfield.edu/alumni/events. The deadline to RSVP is April 20.

The 2022 Society of Honors inductees are:

Alumni Citation Award — Established in 1969, the Alumni Citation Award recognizes a member of the alumni community who has made exceptional contributions to society through professional, civic, philanthropic work, and leadership activities: Cynthia Pritchard ‘87, pPresident and CEO of the PASSHE Foundation in Harrisburg.

Elsie Burk Service Award — Established in 1983, the Elsie Burk Award recognizes a member of the alumni community who has demonstrated outstanding leadership, loyalty, and service to the university over a long period of time: Bobbi Kilmer ‘84, president of the Mansfield University Council of Trustees

Distinguished Educator Award — First presented in 1986, the Distinguished Educator Award recognizes a member of the alumni community or university staff who is an exceptional leader and demonstrates service and commitment to education: Katherine Villone ‘93, a fourth-grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School in Bergenfield, N.J.

Outstanding Young Alumni Award — Established in 1986, the Outstanding Young Alumni Award recognizes a member of the alumni community who has graduated from Mansfield University within the last 25 years. This award recognizes a young alum’s outstanding leadership, achievement, and professional performance: Dr. Kristine Shaw ‘00, Business owner and veterinarian at Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital in Wellsboro.

Health, Safety & Wellness Award — Established in 2022, the Health, Safety & Wellness Award recognized a member of the alumni community or friend of Mansfield University who has made outstanding efforts to advance the health, safety, and wellness of the Mansfield University community: Jim Welch, Environmental Health & Safety director at Mansfield University.

Innovation & Inclusion Award — Established in 2022, the Innovation & Inclusion Award recognizes a member of the alumni community or friend of Mansfield University who has made advancing efforts to society by establishing a collaborative environment that empowers individuals with knowledge that fosters innovation: Eric Evans ‘19, Curriculum developer for law enforcement agencies.

Learn more at mansfield.edu.