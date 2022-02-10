Mansfield University’s art program will hold its annual Juried Student Exhibition from Jan. 31 through Feb. 24 at the Loomis Art Gallery, located in Allen Hall, 135 Stadium Drive in Mansfield. The event is open to the public Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More than 40 works by Mansfield University students in a variety of media will be on display. For more information and to view some the students artwork visit www.mansfield.edu/loomis-gallery.
Awards will be presented at a reception on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at the Loomis Art Gallery.