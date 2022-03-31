Mansfield University will host an Open Forum on Ukraine featuring special guest Dr. Mykola Polyuha on Thursday, April 7 at noon in Alumni Hall Room 307.
Dr. Polyuha, a Ukrainian native with family in Kyiv, is an associate professor in the Department of Languages and Cultures at Bloomsburg University. Dr. Polyuha will share his perspective on the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine leading into an open discussion regarding all aspects of this international crisis. Dr. Jeff Bosworth and Dr. Jonathan Rothermel, political science professors at Mansfield University, will be on hand to help facilitate discussion and answer questions.
The Open Forum is sponsored by the Mansfield University Provost’s Office in coordination with the university’s membership in the Scholars at Risk Network. The event is open to the campus community and the public.