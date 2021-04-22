Today

Generally cloudy. High around 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 59F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.