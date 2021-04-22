Today we’re celebrating the birth of John Muir, born April 21, 1838. The hiking community recognizes Muir as an influential naturalist who was basically responsible for the establishment, by Congress, of the National Park System. He was personally involved in the creation of Yosemite National Park as well as Sequoia, Mt. Rainier, Petrified Forest and Grand Canyon national parks.
Muir loved the wilderness and to prove his love for nature actually hiked 1,000 miles from Canada to Mexico on trails that were in their infancy.
Muir was also heavily involved as an author, environmental philosopher, botanist, zoologist and glaciologist. This guy was a busy man. In 1892, Muir was the primary advocate for the founding of the Sierra Club to, as he said, “do something for wildness and make the mountains glad.” He served as the club’s president until his death in 1914.
In recognition of his many conservative environmental accomplishments, Muir has the distinction of having his name on many trails, objects, schools, buildings, etc. We have the world-famous 211-mile John Muir Trail between Yosemite Valley and Mt. Whitney, the highest point in the Lower 48. There are literally scores of “John Muir” schools; even a John Muir College, and in California a John Muir Highway plus a 100-foot tall John Muir Ponderosa Pine in Yosemite Valley.
Our primary focus here is the John Muir Trail, hiked by roughly 3,500 people per year. A survey of 711 hikers who spent at least five days on the trail in 2014 year revealed some very interesting facts. Thirty hikers were obliged to leave the trail earlier than they had planned, three required helicopter evacuation (stress fractures in both feet; serious fall; severe stomach bug).
Seventeen percent of those surveyed reported diarrhea. (This compares to the Appalachian Trail hikers who reported more than 50%. The lesson for us is that water in the high Sierra Nevadas is a lot cleaner than along trails in the eastern states, so it’s important when hiking to filter your stream water before imbibing.)
Other health problems give us insight into planning for unexpected issues: 57% reported blisters; 57% sleep problems (perhaps because the trail is almost entirely above 8,000 feet); 37% altitude sickness (the trail finishes at 14,505 feet); 46% pack strap pain; 44% back/hip pain.
These data are not meant to scare you away from long-distance hiking but to help you in planning your next outing.
Success on the trail (defined as finishing as planned) was greatly influenced by the amount of physical exercise the hiker had in the month before the hike. Four hours or more of vigorous exercise per week was adequate for two-thirds of the hikers who rated the trail as “somewhat difficult” and “not at all difficult.”
Contrast that to those who got less than four hours weekly pre-trip exercise. Half of them rated the trail between “fairly difficult” to “felt like a death march.” Think maybe we should be in shape before taking the plunge?
Another key factor is pack weight. A heavy pack (more than 30 pounds) not only contributes to the amount of energy you burn but affects pack-strap pain, plus balance, and gait that contributes to the risk of falls and illness or injury.
Quoting Ben Franklin: “If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail.” So plan well and have fun on the trail.