The Endless Mountain Music Festival’s Roaring Twenties Auction at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 promises lots of action at the Penn Wells Hotel at 62 Main St., Wellsboro. Get tickets by this Saturday, June 4.
The event will come alive with a reception followed by a buffet dinner with dessert and silent and live auctions. Shane Searfoss of Corning, N.Y. is the auctioneer.
Going over the block during the live auction will be trips and experiences ranging in value from $350 to $2,500. They include: a seven-day, seven-night stay for six at a resort on Cocoa Beach, Fla.; a weekend trip to New York City with accommodations for a one-night stay, dinner for two and tickets to a Broadway show and the Museum of Modern Art; a weekend adventure with a five-day stay at a mountain retreat near Pine Creek that sleeps six and a $200 gift certificate from Pine Creek Outfitters; a framed print of a painting of cows by artist Sadie Allen; a German five-course dinner for four prepared by Jurgen Thym; Seneca Lake Cruise with dinner; and a prize single malt Scotch whisky and premium cigars.
Included in the silent auction are more than 50 items valued from $10 to $350. Among them are facials and massages; tickets to plays and concerts; specialty baskets and packages; a ride for four aboard the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat on the Susquehanna River; a ride for four on a 1934 mahogany 50-foot tour boat on Seneca Lake; a $500 Christine A. Moore custom-made hat for a woman and a $250 hat for a man; a round of golf for four with cart and lunch at the Tyoga Golf Course; dinner for two at the Steak House and concert tickets; a hand painted Christmas ornament; and much more.
Members of the EMMF auction committee are: Marian Charsky, Karen Usavage, Kathy Largey, Teresa Capuzzo and Cindy Long.
All proceeds from this fundraiser will support the mission of the Endless Mountain Music Festival Educational Outreach programs, including scholarships for interns and high school students.
Tickets are available online at endlessmountain.net or by calling 570-787-7800.