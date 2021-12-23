A $199 early bird season pass to attend the 17 Endless Mountain Music Festival concerts is only available until Dec. 31.

“The early bird season pass is an opportunity to give a music lover a great gift for Christmas, a birthday, anniversary or just because,” said Cindy Long, EMMF executive director.

The 17-day festival will begin Friday, July 22 and end on Aug. 7, 2022. Featured will be a menu of music for children and adults presented by world-class musicians at venues in Pennsylvania and New York.

Of the 17 concerts, eight feature the EMMF Symphony Orchestra and nine are chamber music concerts with soloists or ensembles.

Among the highlights are two performances by the EMMF Symphony Orchestra with Corky Siegel, one at Corning, N.Y. on Saturday, July 23 and the other, a pops concert at the Grand Canyon Regional Airport near Wellsboro on Sunday, July 24.

A Chicago native, Siegel “has earned an international reputation as one of the world’s great blues harmonica masters.”

Not only is Siegel a harmonica virtuoso, but also a composer, blues pianist and singer. In 1964 at the age of 21, he and Jim Schwall formed the legendary Siegel-Schwall Band, which was instrumental in the Great Blues Revival of the 1960s and 70s.

Siegel has performed at three EMMF festivals: 2007, 2015 and 2016.

“Those who purchase a $199 early bird season pass will save $245 off the price of admission, so they can miss about half of the 13 concerts and still save money,” Long saidout.

For more information about the early bird season pass, call 570-787-7800 or send a check to the Endless Mountain Music Festival, 130 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901.