The 15th Annual Endless Mountain Music Festival will be a 17-day celebration of music from the opening performance on Friday, July 16 to the closing concert on Sunday, Aug. 1. Available are tickets for individual shows, a flexible pass to attend any six concerts or a season pass to attend all concerts.
There will be a different show every evening at 7 p.m. for 16 nights during this event with performances in Knoxville, Mansfield, Tioga and Wellsboro in Tioga County, at Cherry Springs State Park outdoors under the stars in Potter County and at the Clemens Center in Elmira, N.Y.
The 17th concert, the last and the seventh to feature the Festival Symphony Orchestra, will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, rain or shine at the Wellsboro Johnston Airport. It is free.
Ten concerts featuring instrumental and vocal groups that range from soloists, duos and trios to octets will be offered Sunday through Thursday with a show each night from July 18 to 22 and July 25 to 29. Two of the 10 are free.
The Endless Mountain Music Festival’s 2021 Season opens at 7 p.m. Friday night, July 16. Film clips will be projected on two big movie screens in Mansfield University’s Steadman Theater as the Festival Orchestra conducted by Maestro Stephen Gunzenhauser performs ‘The Frog Prince” with Catherine Robison-Ranney and Todd Ranney telling the story.
Written in 2017 for orchestra by Stephen Winteregg, “The Frog Prince” is based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale of the same name and geared to three to 10-year-olds. Youngsters will receive a free gift. Adults accompanied by children will be admitted for half price.
The orchestra will perform two other works, the “King of Clarinet” Artie Shaw’s “Concerto for Clarinet” featuring Jacqueline Gillette and Beethoven’s Symphony No, 8 in F Major, which he called “my little symphony” because it was flanked by his “majestic” Seventh and “monumental” Ninth.
Saturday, July 17, the orchestra will perform world premieres of eight short works written by young, emerging Hollywood composers in Los Angeles, California to reflect the eight decades of music for TV and Cinema written from 1940 through 2020. Shown will be moving photos depicting each decade.
At 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 the EMMF Brass Quintet with percussion will perform music outdoors under the stars at Cherry Springs State Park. The free concert will be followed by a tour of the park’s night skies.
Youth, 20 and under, are admitted free to all festival concerts.
To learn more, visit www.endlessmountain.net or call 570-787-7800.