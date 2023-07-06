The Blossburg Memorial Library will host Simple Gifts, an award-winning folk/world music ensemble that will offer free programs for children and adults, as well as perform a concert for the public.
The library was a 2022 recipient of a Pennsylvania Council on the Arts’ Entry to Project Stream grant program administered by the Community Giving Foundation in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga counties. Funding will be used to provide the community with a two-day musical event.
Simple Gifts will facilitate a free two-day music camp for youth ages 7-18 from 1:45-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 19-20. Parents, grandparents, caregivers and interested adults are encouraged to participate, making this an intergenerational experience. Snacks and giveaways will be included. Participants will learn the ukulele and experience other folk instruments. Space is limited; pre-registration is required.
A free amateur and professional musicians’ workshop will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. Simple Gifts will facilitate the group to jam and arrange music together. The group will plan a piece of music to be performed the following evening during a public concert. Refreshments will be provided thanks to a donation from the Friends of the Blossburg Memorial Library. All musicians of all levels and ages are welcome.
Simple Gifts will perform a free public concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. They will present an educational and fun concert of folk and world music using 10-12 different instruments. Participants of the children’s program and musicians’ workshop are invited to perform. The Friends of the Library will provide light refreshments.
Simple Gifts is comprised of Karen Hirshon and Linda Littleton, who play 12 different instruments including fiddle, mandolin, guitar, hammered dulcimer, banjo, recorders, plus the psaltery, shruti box, baritone fiddle, banjolin, guitjo and doumbek.
Simple Gifts presents a wide variety of ethnic folk music, everything from lively Irish jigs and down-home American reels to hard-driving Kelzmer freilachs, haunting gypsy medolies and exotic Balkan dance tunes. They put a distinctive stamp on traditional tunes, blending styles from diverse cultures with their American roots.
They have released six albums, two of which have won national awards. In addition to concert performances, the group regularly leads educational workshops for people of all ages. This will be their third visit to the Blossburg Memorial Library.
All events will be held in the Blossburg Memorial Library’s downstairs Community Room at 307 Main St., Blossburg. Registration forms for the Music Camp are available at the library or on Facebook. For further information, contact the library at 570-638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com.