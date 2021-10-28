Performances of Hamilton-Gibson’s “All Together Now” Musical Revue will be on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wellsboro High School Auditorium at 227 Nichols St., Wellsboro. The director is Thomas Putnam.
“Musical Theatre International offered ‘All Together Now’ as a fundraiser for community and regional theatres around the world that have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Putnam. “This is a global attempt to help theatres regroup and re-emerge after suffering from having to shut down completely or operating with a greatly reduced audience capacity.
“All the songs are from well-known Broadway shows that are licensed by Music Theatre International,” Putnam said.
“The entire company is made up of area community singers and some members of Taylor Nickerson’s First Position Dance Company’s two Musical Theatre classes,” said Putnam.
The show will open with everyone singing “Be Our Guest” from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and solos by Matt Huels as Lumière and Colleen Kriseas Mrs. Potts.
Perennial favorite songs from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Ragtime,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Les Miz,” “Newsies,” “Into the Woods,” “Mamma Mia,” “My Fair Lady” and other musicals will be performed. Additional soloists and featured singers include Gracie Bishop, Carrie Blakeslee, Anne Acker, Jack Tobey, Ian Brennan, Justin Gordon, Cody Losinger, Karin Knaus, Molly Cary, Tim Wilbourn, Theresa Delmotte, Laureen Wolgemuth, Tom Reindl, Gunnar Bowen and Thomas Bishop.
The full company will close the concert singing “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.”
The audience is asked to wear masks during the performance.
For tickets, visit hgp.booktix.com or call 570-724-2079. Tickets will also be sold at the door.