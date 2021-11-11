Hamilton-Gibson Productions is giving two performances of the musical revue “All Together Now” this Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and this Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wellsboro High School Auditorium at 227 Nichols Street in Wellsboro.
“Musical Theatre International offered ‘All Together Now’ as a fundraiser this weekend for community and regional theatres around the world that have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Thomas Putnam, who is directing the local show to benefit Hamilton-Gibson. “This is a global attempt to help theatres regroup and re-emerge after suffering from having to shut down completely or operating with greatly reduced audience capacity,” he added.
All the songs are from well-known Broadway shows licensed by Music Theatre International. The company includes area community singers and members of Taylor Nickerson’s First Position Dance Studio’s two musical theatre classes.
The entire cast will open the show singing “Be Our Guest” from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and solos by Matt Huels as Lumière and Colleen Krise as Mrs. Potts and close with “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.”
Gracie Bishop as Hodel, Carrie Blakeslee as Chava and Colleen Krise as Tzeitel will sing “Matchmaker” from “Fiddler on the Roof” and dance to choreography by Maia Mahosky.
Anne Acker will perform “Back to Before” from “Ragtime”; Jack Tobey “This is The Moment” from “Jekyll and Hyde” and Ian Brennan, Justin Gordon, Matthew Huels and Cody Losinger, “Life is So Peculiar” from “Five Guys Named Moe.”
Following “Empty Chairs at Empty Tables” from “Les Mis,” Karin Knaus will sing “She Used to Be Mine” from “Waitress” and then join Molly Cary, Ian Brennan and Tim Wilbourn in performing “The New World” from “Songs for a New World.”
First Position Dance students will sing and dance to “Seize the Day” from “Newsies” choreographed by Taylor Nickerson.
Theresa Delmotte will sing “Children Will Listen” from “Into the Woods” and Cody Losinger, “Take a Chance On Me” from “Mamma Mia.”
Laureen Wolgemuth as Eliza with Gunnar Bowen, Matt Huels, Ian Brennan, Justin Gordon and Thomas Bishop will perform “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” from “My Fair Lady.”
“Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” from “Guys and Dolls” will feature Tim Wilbourn as Nicely-Nicely Johnson and the full company singing and dancing to choreography by Taylor Nickerson followed by Molly Cary singing “Beautiful City” from “Godspell.”
Those attending are asked to wear masks during the performance. Having the show at the high school auditorium will allow audience members to spread out and socially distance from each other.
For tickets, visit hgp.booktix.com or call the HG office at 570-724-2079 with credit card information. Tickets will also be sold at the door for both performances.