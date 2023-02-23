The Wednesday Morning Musicales will host 3D, featuring Daria Guelig, Dave Driskell and Dave Milano, in concert March 8 at 10:15 a.m. at the Gmeiner Center, 134 Main Street, Wellsboro.
The Three Ds offer an eclectic mix of Americana, pop and Celtic music arranged for guitar, dulcimer and an array of other instruments, including a metal clarinet and a musical saw.
Among the more recognizable tunes they will perform are: “Summertime” from Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, the “Star Wars Cantina Song,” “Moondance” by Van Morrison, “When the Saints Come Marching in,” “Fishers Hornpipe” which is a traditional Celtic dance and “What a Wonderful World” by Bob Thiele and George David Weiss, made popular in a 1967 recording by Louis Armstrong.
During the performance, 3D will accept donations to the Celia Finestone Memorial Music Park. Finestone was a long-time member of the Musicales, and the memorial fund needs approximately $19,000 more before construction can begin in the side lot of the Deane Center.
For more information, visit www.deanecenter.com/celia-finestone-memorial or call the Deane Center at 570-724-6220. If you wish to write a check, make it out to the “Deane Center” and add a note in the memo that you wish to donate to The Celia J. Finestone Memorial Music Park.
Wednesday Morning Musicales meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. The organization was formed in 1934 to promote interest in music among its members and in the community. Each meeting showcases local talent. All events are free and open to the public. The wearing of masks is optional in the Gmeiner Center.