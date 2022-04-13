The Wednesday Morning Musicales have a change in venue and date this month. The meeting and presentation will be held on Wednesday, April 20 at 10:15 a.m. at the United Methodist Church at 36 Main St., Wellsboro, on the corner of Main and Queen streets. The Wellsboro Methodist Bell Ringers are the featured performers.
Selections will be chosen from the following: “Breathe on Me, Breath of God,” arranged by Anna Laura Page; “It Is Well With My Soul,” arranged by Valerie W Stephenson; “Give Thanks With a Grateful Heart,” arranged by Jeffrey Honoré; “Now the Green Blade Rises,” arranged by Cathy Moklebust; “Christ the Lord Is Risen Today,” arranged by Cathy Moklebust; and “What Wondrous Love Is This,” arranged by Susan E. Geschke.
The director of the Bells is Louise Borneman. Members of the group are: Lory Albin, Carol Arnold, Barbara Auman, Terry Borneman, Maryann Fisher, Karen Huck, Anna Mengel, Amy Nichols, Jill Owlett, Rowan Reis, Betty Westlake-Reist and Julie Wetherbee
Wednesday Morning Musicales normally meets on the second Wednesday from September through May. The organization was formed in 1934 to promote interest in music among its members and in the community. Each meeting showcases local talent in a friendly setting. All events are free and open to the public.