The Wednesday Morning Musicales will host the Wellsboro High School Dickens Choir at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
This year’s Dickens Choir is made up of students in grades 9 through 12. The performance will include “Caroling, Caroling — Alfred Burt,” “Carol of the Bells,” “We are Lights,” “Follow that Star,” “Of the Father’s Love Begotten,” “Sleigh Ride” and many more perennial Christmas favorites. The Dickens’ accompanist this year is senior Brooke Lundgren.
The Dickens Choir has been working hard to prepare for a busy December concert season including performances at Dickens of a Christmas on Dec. 4, and the annual Choral Christmas Concert featuring the Dickens Choir, women’s ensemble, men’s ensemble and full chorus on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in the WASD auditorium. The Dickens Choir hopes that you will be able to join them for one or more of their holiday performances this year.
Wednesday Morning Musicales meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. The organization was formed in 1934 to promote interest in music among its members and in the community. Each meeting showcases local talent in an intimate setting. All events are free and open to the public. Masks are required.