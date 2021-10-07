The Wednesday Morning Musicales will meet on Oct. 13 at 10:15 a.m. in the Gmeiner Center on Main Street, Wellsboro.
Members will renew the connection with opera by featuring the Mansfield University’s fall production. An all-student cast will perform selections from “The Crucible” by Robert Ward.
The play takes place during the 1692 Salem witch trials. The Arthur Miller play on which it was based was written as an allegory for McCarthyism and the Red Scare, which occurred in the United States in the 1950s.
Members of The Crucible cast potentially performing for the WMM are Matthew Merolla, Madison Felpel, Skylar Marcen, Tyler Boyles, Carter Route, and Jessica Strouse.
Additionally a quartet from the opera “Don Giovanni” will make an appearance. Quartet members are Deanna Mogianesi, Bronwyn Stermer, Seth Shields and Carson Witherite.
Linda Siepler will accompany the performers on the piano. Dr. Todd Ranney is the director and producer of the production.
The full performance of “The Crucible” will take place Nov. 12-14 at the Straughn Theater at Mansfield University. This event is free and open to the public.
The Wednesday Morning Musicales meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. Now in the 87th season, each program features local high school, college or community performers. Members and non-members are welcome, and all events are free.
Masks are required at the Gmeiner Center and Mansfield University.