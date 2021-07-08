Local musician and entertainer Scott Turner has produced a musical video tribute to the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon as part of his recently-released video series entitled “Writing the Song.”
The production has Turner and his team of creative characters constructing a musical composition inspired by the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon. Turner plays all the characters in the video, including Tim Servo, a robot built from leftover recycling, and Dancy, the perpetual dancing inspiration and brainiac, also Elvizs, the disembodied rock star and talking photograph, along with Grandpa Canyon, the spirited elder of the group.
Turner said, “This series of videos made me laugh when I was writing them so I’m hoping it will make others laugh, along with enjoying these great songs.”
The video series consists of four episodes to date. The Pennsylvania Grand Canyon tribute is unique in that it is the only episode rooted in traditional bluegrass. The other episodes find roots in rock music, reggae and more.
“It was an incredible challenge playing all of the characters, as well as writing for each character as the personalities developed throughout the series,” Turner said. “Add to that, writing and producing the music, and of course all the details of the video production and final mastering. It made this series of videos, by far, one of the most difficult creative endeavors I have ever attempted, but I love to make people laugh and I love to write music, so it was totally worth it.”
All the filming and recording was done in the Wellsboro area.
“It became a part of my isolation therapy so to speak,” said Turner. ”…if I wasn’t going to be allowed to perform music in public, then I knew I had to come up with some sort of creative outlet. I am thankful for the time and focus I was given.”
Turner has been writing and producing music for many years. His most recent album, “Soup,” was released last year.
Locally, Scott Turner, Band of 1, will perform live with some local musician friends in a free concert on July 23, 6 p.m. at the Deane Center outdoor stage, Main Street, Wellsboro.
The new video series, “Writing the Song” can be found on YouTube.com along with his previously published series, “Nashville or Busk.”
You can listen to his music on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, YouTube and more.
For more information visit any or all of Turner’s websites: PAcanyon.com, Bandof1.com and ScottTurnerMusic.com.