At 7 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 10, Ted Vigil will take the stage in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro and present A Rocky Mountain Christmas: A John Denver Holiday Tribute Show.
This show is close to selling out. If tickets are still available, they will be sold at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The audience will be amazed by how much Vigil looks and sounds like Denver who died in 1997 at the age of 53.
On stage with Vigil will be Devin Thetford at the piano and Amy Daves, fiddle player.
They will perform songs Denver wrote and made famous such as “Country Roads,” Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine on My Shoulders” and “Grandma’s Feather Bed” as well as the music icon’s “Christmas is for Cowboys” and “Christmas Like A Lullaby” along with classics like “Jingle Bells and “Silent Night.”
In addition, Vigil will perform his own composition “Sing My Song,” written as a personal tribute to Denver.
For four and a half years, from 2010 to 2014, the late Steve Wiesberg, John Denver’s lead guitarist from 1973 to 1977, toured with Vigil.
“It was like working with John again,” Wiesberg said at the time. “I’ve worked with every John Denver tribute (artist) and none of them have the look and the voice Ted has. He’s uncanny.”
For more information or for tickets, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com. Children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanying a paying adult; however, seats must be reserved for all attending.