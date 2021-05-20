Looking for a way to get out of the house without the need to travel a great distance? Hoping to do something social again but stay safe? Look no further because the Wellsboro Town Band is gearing up to return in the 2021 season.
If you play an instrument and are entering high school in the fall of 2021 or older, you are invited to join the Almost-World-Famous Wellsboro Town Band. Musicians who play brass, wind, percussion, string bass and piano are needed.
There are four concerts planned, each preceded by a rehearsal pattern of a Monday-Wednesday–Monday followed by a Wednesday concert. Individuals may commit to any or all concert cycles, which allows musicians to work around vacations, etc. Rehearsals are tentatively scheduled at the Wellsboro High School Auditorium from 6:45-8:45 p.m.
Concerts are on the Wellsboro Green at 7 p.m. or in the WHS Auditorium in the event of rain. Concerts are free and open to the public, though donations are accepted to cover the costs of operations and to provide scholarships to local high school students who wish to attend music camps in Pennsylvania.
All COVID-19 mitigation practices will remain in place per guidelines from the College Band Directors National Association and the National Band Association, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, and the Pa. State Government. These include safe distances between players in rehearsal, wearing masks when not playing, and more.
For the first concert, jazz band musicians who play trumpet, trombone, saxophone, piano, bass, drums and guitar are needed.
Plans are made with the understanding that pandemic circumstances may necessitate changes.
For more information, contact Dr. Adam F. Brennan, conductor, at drmarimba@gmail.com or call 607-426-0420.
Concert #1: Rehearsals are 6:45–8:45 p.m. for jazz ensemble members only: June 7, 9 and 14. Performance is 7 p.m. June 16 as part of the Laurel Festival
Concert #2: Rehearsals are 6:45-8:45 p.m. for the full band on June 21, 23 and 28. Performance is 7 p.m. June 30.
Concert #3: Rehearsals are 6:45-8:45 p.m. for the full band on July 5, 7 and 12. Performance is 7 p.m. July 14.
Concert #4: Rehearsals are 6:45-8:45 p.m. for the full band and jazz ensemble on July 19, 21 and 26. Performance is 7 p.m. July 28.