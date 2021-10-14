The Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club is hosting three running deer shoots outdoors from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 31, Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, rain or shine. The shoots will be at the club’s outdoor range at 4646 Route 287, Wellsboro in Delmar Township. Club members and the public are invited to participate.
The shooter with the highest score in the last round of the day at each of the three running deer shoots will win a frozen turkey.
A special round for youth, 17 and under, will also be held during each of the three Sunday running deer shoots. The youth with the highest score will win a gift certificate from Cooper’s Sporting Goods in Mansfield.
The running deer paper target is fixed to a four-foot by three-foot wooden frame that is mounted on wheels on a cable. The target is pulled along the cable from left to right at 100 yards from the shooting area. Only one shooter is allowed to be on the range per pass. Safety gear and eye and ear protection are required. A sign-up will be held before each round of shooters.
The fee for youth 17 and under, and for adults, 18 and older, is $2 per pass with a limit of two shots per pass. The fee will be split with 50% going to the high scorer and the other 50% to the club.
For more information, call 607-857-4631.