From 1 to 3 p.m. this Sunday, June 13 and continuing on Sundays, June 27 and July 11, weather permitting, the Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club is hosting skeet shoots for members and the public at its outdoor range at 4646 Route 287 in Delmar Township, 6.5 miles south of Wellsboro.
Skeet shoots will then resume in August and September. They will be held from 1-3 p.m. every Sunday, including on Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26, weather permitting. The decision about whether skeet shoots will continue on Sundays in October will be made in September.
The fee to shoot skeet for members and non-members 18 years of age and older is $6 per round of 25 clays and $3 for youth ages 12 to 17.
All shooters have to provide their own shotguns and ammunition. Eye and ear protection are required.
For more information, contact skeet shoot coordinator John Davis at johndavispa@gmail.com or 570-439-1300.