New Covenant Academy in Mansfield announced the “Pride of the Lions” award recipients for April. This month’s “Pride of the Lions” award goes to students who exemplify positive leadership.
The Pre-K thru 4th grade recipient is Klara Jo Windows, a second grade student. Klara is always willing to help wherever it is needed. She shows true leadership in the classroom and her teacher can always count on her.
The recipient for grades 5-8 is Colton Owlett in seventh grade. Colton exhibits leadership both inside and outside the classroom, leading by being an exemplary Christian, taking the lead in group settings and ensuring others participate and stay focused.
Junior Kendra Moisés is the honoree for grades 9-12. Kendra takes an active leadership role, working hard and encouraging others, whether in sports, Student Council, special activities or her part-time job, yet remaining calm and controlled in all situations.