New Covenant Academy in Mansfield announced the “Pride of the Lions” award recipients for March 2022.
This month the “Pride of the Lions” nominations went to students who demonstrate growth in their relationship with Jesus Christ.
Pre-K thru 4th grade: Abby Derryberry, first grade — Creativity is a beautiful gift manifested in Abby in her expressive art work. She is also very expressive in worship.
Grades 5-8: Colette Frey, 5th grade — Colette loves singing, acting and dance. Her energy and infectious enthusiasm is evident in music class and in each musical she participates in.
Grades 9-12: Owen Froelich, junior — Owen has been given much talent musically, and though it’s his first year at NCA, he has been an example of dedication and flexibility as he contributes to the worship team shows a willingness to try new things.