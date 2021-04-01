The New Covenant Academy in Mansfield announced the “Pride of the Lions” award recipients for March.
This month the “Pride of the Lions” nominations went to students who demonstrate servanthood finding joy in helping others. According to Scripture, “...whosoever would be first among you, shall be servant of all” (Mark 10:44).
Recipients are:
- Pre-K thru 4th grade — Isla Rew, kindergarten. Without any direction, Isla welcomed the new kindergarten students who joined NCA this winter. She saw a need and jumped in to help if they needed assistance with work or learning routines. Good work, Isla.
- Grades 5-8 — Allie Smith, fifth grade. Allie is always looking for ways to help others: helping her classmates when they can use a hand and helping the teachers, even walking around after school finding ways to assist them.
- Grades 9-12 — Sarah Burke, freshman. Sarah is a great example of someone who is not only willing, but happy to serve others. She is proactive in class, always prepared, and always encouraging and helpful to her classmates.