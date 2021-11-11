The New Covenant Academy’s “Pride of the Lions” nominations in October went to students who demonstrate responsibility.
Recipients at the Mansfield private academy, along with the reasons why they were honored, are:
- Pre-K thru 4th grade: Grayson Pepper, first grade – Grayson can be trusted to do the right thing. He shows responsibility by completing tasks and following rules. He also helps others and shows responsibility in the way he cares for them.
- Grades 5-8: Garrett Wolfe, fifth grade – Every day, Garrett takes on responsibilities and chores without being asked, just wanting to help his teacher and his classmates. He is diligent, studious and demonstrates a servant’s heart.
- Grades 9-12: Mia Eva, freshman – In spite of several absences this year, Mia always comes back with her work done completely and with good effort. She always tries her best and hands in everything on time.