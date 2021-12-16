In November, New Covenant Academy’s “Pride of the Lions” nominations went to students who demonstrate encouragement. “Therefore encourage one another and build up each other, just as you are in fact doing.” – I Thessalonians 5:11
Pre-K thru 4th grade: Landon Olson, fourth grade. Landon is always willing to help when he sees a teacher, offering to carry things for her. He offers smiles to all.
Grades 5-8: Timothy Pereira, eighth grade. Tim always has a smile on his face and a good attitude about work. His positive disposition is an encouragement to classmates and teachers alike.
Grades 9-12: Kaitlyn Wolfe, freshman. Kaitlyn constantly reassures her classmates and promotes our best efforts — in her teacher and in her fellow students.
New Covenant Academy is located in Mansfield.