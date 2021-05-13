The New Covenant Academy “Pride of the Lions” award recipients for April went to students who demonstrate creative expression in the arts. In Exodus 31 readers learn how God gave artistic ability to Bezalel, thus New Covenant acknowledges the artistic gifts He has given to the students.
Pre-K thru 4th grade: Mallory Phelps, second grade – Mallory excels in her creative art expression. When given an art assignment, she lights up with joy. She is generous with her art, often making things to give to others.
Grades 5-8: Michael Hrynkiw, fifth grade – Mike is a very talented artist. He is able to use his drawings to show word meanings in a very creative way. Clearly, God has gifted him with this a ability for a great purpose.
Grades 9-12: Natalie Bliss, sophomore – Natalie brings excellence to her innate talents. Her characters come to life in her expressive acting and her artwork is detailed and colorful, whether creating something for herself or happily creating posters or decorations for others.