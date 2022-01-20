The December “Pride of the Lions” nominations went to students who demonstrate a giving spirit. “...remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that He Himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’” – Acts 20:35
- Pre-K thru 4th grade: Jared Bump, fourth grade – Jared is exceptionally sweet and kind, always giving gifts, notes and encouragement. He has even been seen leaving secret gifts on students’ and teachers’ desks. He is always gifting smiles to everyone.
- Grades 5-8: Aaden Sheeley, seventh grade – Aaden loves to make others smile. As an empathetic person, he feels joy when others express joy to him. He takes the time to find out what his classmates’ favorite candies, etc., are, so he can bless them. Aaden truly is a blessing to the middle school.
- Grades 9-12: Devon Moisés, freshman – Devon was extremely helpful assisting with the sound system for the Christmas program. He was super cheerful and gave of his time willingly.