On Wednesday, July 14 at 7 p.m. when the duo Royal South take the stage in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro, there will be an energy that both the audience and two entertainers won’t be able to deny. Maybe it’s the combination of the southern twang and British accent.
SaraBeth and Glen Mitchell are individual artists in their own right, with chart topping songs, Grand Ole Opry performances, industry awards, a fiercely loyal social media following and world tours between them. Royal South is the perfect storm for the creation of a Nashville powerhouse.
Produced by Paul Worley, the man behind the Dixie Chicks, Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, The Band Perry and many more, you can expect a high-energy show and cleverly written songs. The mix of country and bluegrass influences from Royal South shines through with a clever blend of acoustic and contemporary sounds.
With top notch production, their debut single, “Cry, Cry” was released in January 2019. The tune peaked at #1 on the UK iTunes Country Chart and #2 on the US iTunes New Country Chart. It reached 700,000 streams on Spotify within three months of its release.
“The songs on this project are really strong,” said SaraBeth. “We spent months listening to song pitches. Walker Hayes co-wrote ‘Feet’ and ‘Everything I Touch Turns Blue’. The late Andrew Dorff is a writer on our debut single, ‘Cry, Cry.’ RaeLynn co-wrote another. It’s been a year since new music has been released, and we’re super excited about the fans getting to hear this music.”
Royal South currently has hit the Music Row Country chart, with their new single, “You Weren’t Made For Me.”
Audience members are encouraged to bring beverages and snacks. For tickets and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220. For more information, visit www.deanecenter.com.