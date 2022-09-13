Local author Kevin Coolidge has finished the 10th book in his series about the ninja raccoons.

“The Totally Ninja Raccoons Discover the Lost World” will be released at the end of September.

In this new volume, the infamous Cat Board steals Uncle Art’s journal and tricks the Totally Ninja Raccoons into going into the Coudersport Ice Mine. Will the ninja raccoons be able to rescue Uncle Art? Will they discover a lost world? Will they get their General Tso’s Chicken?

“When I met 10-year-old McKay Campbell of Williamsport and found out how much he loved the books and how much they helped him, I was inspired to finally finish this one,” said Coolidge.

“My goal with the series is to make reading fun for 7- to 10-year-old reluctant readers like McKay who has dyslexia, a learning disorder that had kept him from reading a book on his own.”

Coolidge, owner of From My Shelf Books & Gifts at 7 East Avenue in Wellsboro, met McKay at this year’s Laurel Festival. McKay and Coolidge began talking about the raccoons and the monsters in his books and quickly became friends. McKay returned home determined to read all of the books in Coolidge’s series on his own. After reading the first one, McKay emailed Kevin on June 24 to tell him.

The book is dedicated to the father of illustrator Chris Jones, who recently die.

“The Totally Ninja Raccoons are for children, but the series also has some adult fans,” Coolidge said. “My illustrator’s father was one of those fans and always looked forward to the next Totally Ninja Raccoon adventure.”

“The Totally Ninja Raccoons Discover the Lost World” can be ordered in advance of its publication by calling 570-724-5793.