The Jacob Jolliff Band, described as being the “next generation of bluegrass supergroups,” is performing Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.

Since 2021, Jolliff’s main focus has been on his own band. He is a premier contemporary mandolinist. Also in the band are Ross Martin on guitar, Myles Sloniker on bass and John Mailander on fiddle.

This ensemble of virtuosic pickers play Jolliff’s original bluegrass instrumentals as well as traditional cover tunes. They tour nationally in the United States and have also performed in Scotland and Australia.

Jolliff was born into a musical family in Newberg, Ore. When he was seven, his dad started him on the mandolin and required he practice 10 minutes a day. After six months, something clicked and the youngster started putting in several hours of intense practice daily, something that hasn’t changed since.

Throughout middle school and high school, Jolliff picked in a bluegrass gospel band with his father. During this time he met and played with many of his heroes, including Ronnie McCoury, David Grisman, and Chris Thile.

Though Jolliff was mostly self-taught, lessons with these great players inspired him to keep moving forward.

When he was 18, Jolliff was awarded a full scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston. There he studied under the late mandolin great John McGann. During his sophomore year, he joined the New England-based roots music band, Joy Kills Sorrow and toured extensively throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Despite their rigorous schedule, Jolliff still managed to graduate in 2011. In 2012, he won the National Mandolin Championship in Winfield, Kansas.

In 2014, Joy Kills Sorrow went on an indefinite hiatus. Within weeks, the young mandolinist got a call from the progressive bluegrass jam group, Yonder Mountain String Band. Jolliff went on his first tour with that group in June 2014 and continued to play with them until the end of 2019.

Jolliff’s all-original first album, entitled, “Instrumentals, Vol. 1” was released in 2018. Currently, Jolliff lives in New York City.

Audience members may bring snacks and beverages and sit at a table with family and friends.

For tickets, to reserve a table or seats or for more information, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com.