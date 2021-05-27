This year at the Tioga County Fair, the names Twitty and Lynn are once again paired for the Thursday, Aug. 12, main entertainment. Tre Twitty, grandson of Conway, and Tayla Lynn, granddaughter of Loretta, have combined their talents to pay tribute to their grandparents.
The “new” Twitty-Lynn duo will bring their own style to the stage as they perform such hit songs as “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man,” “After the Fire is Gone” and “Lead Me On.” Sprinkled throughout the two shows, the pair will share with the audience their experiences growing up immersed in this musical heritage.
While Tayla, at age 4, started singing on stage with her memaw, Tre’s musical career didn’t start until he was 23, when his dad, Michael invited him to perform one of Conway’s songs with him on stage.
Since Conway’s death in 1993, the Twitty and Lynn families have gathered at the Lynn ranch annually to pay tribute to him. It was at the gathering in 2018, that Tayla and Tre decided to tour together to keep the Twitty-Lynn legacy alive.
Tickets for both shows on Aug. 12 at the Tioga County Fair go on sale June 1 and are available online only via the fair’s website, TiogaCountyFair.com.
For more information, visit the fair’s website or call 570-537-3196.