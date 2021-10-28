The Niles Valley United Methodist Church will hold its annual election day turkey dinner, but this year’s event will be a drive-through only.
The meal will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, for a donation of $10.
Reservations are requested by calling 570-724-4658 before election day and 570-376-2407 the day of the dinner.
To pick-up your meal, enter the driveway beside the ramp, which is opposite Owlett’s Sunshine Market (north). Drive around the back of the church to the side door. Stay inside your vehicle. Someone will take your order, retrieve your food and bring it to your vehicle.