The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania will host Raise the Region 2022, an event to help local nonprofit organizations’ fundraising efforts. FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour fundraising event starting on Wednesday, March 9.
Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region is available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, or Union counties. Preregistration is required by Friday, Feb. 25, at 5 p.m. A complete set of rules is available at www.RaiseTheRegion.org.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $170,000 that will be used to stretch every donation made to preregistered nonprofits. Additional monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, UPMC, Weis Markets and AutoTrader will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the entire event. This program is designed to help kickoff the 2022 fundraising efforts of local nonprofits through the generosity of our sponsors and the community at large.
In 2021, north central Pennsylvania donated $2,037,800 to 272 nonprofits. Raise the Region had thousands of donors make over 14,000 gifts. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received $12.3 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.
On Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, the public is encouraged to visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org and select participating nonprofits to support. Your gift will be stretched by the matching contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes. All gifts are tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofit’s mission possible.
For more information, call 570-321-1500.