The Northern Appalachia Review is seeking submissions of poetry, fiction and nonfiction written about, representing or engaging with the experience of living in or being from northern Appalachia for the second volume.
The 2021 edition of the Northern Appalachia Review will have a special focus on “Transformation.”
Volume 2 of the Northern Appalachia Review seeks submissions that explore how the region has undergone transformations in both the recent and distant past in its landscape, ecosystems, economics, industry and culture.
The review celebrate the region’s resilience and welcome work that explores this idea of transformation and the forces that contribute to it.
General submissions are still welcome through the end of February.
Writers may submit in the following genres:
- Fiction: One piece up to 7,500 words or up to three pieces under 1,000 words each
- Nonfiction: One piece up to 7,500 words
- Poetry: Up to five poems in a single document.
- Book reviews: Up to 500 words on book-length works of poetry, fiction or nonfiction by authors from the region or authors whose writing is about, represents or engages with the experience of living in northern Appalachia
- Interviews: Interviews with or feature articles on authors from the region; 1,000 words
Email submissions to: submissions@NorthernAppReview.com.