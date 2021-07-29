The Northern Appalachia Review is now accepting submissions through Sept. 21 for the third volume.
This volume will have a special focus on Northern Appalachia — Contrast.
Northern Appalachia is rife with contrast. People speak of the wilderness and industries, villages and cities, expanses of dark sky broken by urban light.
Stunning landscapes are scarred by extraction while rogue species invade.
People write about naivety and growing up too fast, or the desire for independence and the need to belong.
Generations are tied to their piece of land while many of the youth flees for something more, some returning to what is solid and sure.
Writers try to chip away to find a truth they sense beneath the seeming contradictions, the essence that makes this place conflicted.
The review welcome submissions that explore the idea of life in northern Appalachia as an experience of contrasts.
General submissions are also welcome.
For full information on submission guidelines visit: NorthernAppReview.com.