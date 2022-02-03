The Writers’ Conference of Northern Appalachia is pleased to announce that local author Gale Largey will be a presenter at the WCoNA writing conference March 11-13 at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. His topic will be “The Practice of Doing Local History.”

His presentation will focus on “practical insights gathered from compiling information and producing books and documentaries with very limited budgets.”

The conference will feature keynote speakers Lee Gutkind, Vanity Fair’s “Godfather behind creative nonfiction,” and Edgar Award-nominated novelist Kathleen George.

Lee Gutkind is the author and editor of more than 30 books and a recipient of grants and awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Science Foundation, the Heinz Endowments and others. He has also appeared on national radio and television shows. In 1991, he founded Creative Nonfiction, the first and largest literary journal to publish narrative/creative nonfiction exclusively.

Kathleen George is a professor of theatre and writing at the University of Pittsburgh and the author of acclaimed novels set in Pittsburgh: “Taken,” “Fallen,” “Afterimage,” “The Odds” (nominated for an Edgar award for best novel by the Mystery Writers of America), “Hideout,” “Simple” and “A Measure of Blood.” George is the editor of the short story collection Pittsburgh Noir, scholarly books and articles.

The conference will feature 24 workshops and presentations all day Saturday and Sunday morning on topics such as writing historical fiction, finding your voice, Pittsburgh authors, book reviews, magical realism in Appalachia, storytelling, character development and dialogue, writing about place and culture, and poetry writing.

There will also be a presentation by Duquesne University president Dr. Ken Gormley and a video from Heinz Foundation president Maxwell King about his book on Mister Rogers.

There will be an open mic Friday evening for conference registrants to read from their work and a banquet celebrating writers Saturday night. As part of that celebration, the annual WCoNA Book of the Year will be awarded along with an Outstanding Contribution Award. Attendees are also invited to sell their books through the conference bookstore.

To register, visit www.wcona.com. For more information contact PJ Piccirillo, president, at pjp@brockwaytv.com or Debbie Reynolds, naterrey@ptd.net.