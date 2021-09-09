Northern Tier K9, Inc. a local search and rescue, 501c3 group, hosted its second annual training summit for K-9 units on Aug. 27-29 at Ski Sawmill.
The event brought 40 teams consisting of handlers and canines from 17 search and rescue organizations and six states. Teams received instruction in Air Scent Live Find, Mantrailing and Human Remains Detection.
Instructors traveled in from DOGS-East, Inc., PA Canine Search & Rescue, S.T.R.I.K.E. K-9, Massasauga Search & Rescue Team and Mason-Dixon Search Dogs.
Lectures on search strategies and a discussion on venomous snake bites were offered. A tribute was also made for handlers who’ve lost K9s this year or entered retirement.
The team at Northern Tier K9 is currently accepting applications for those interested in getting into search and rescue. Openings for both new canine teams and ground support are welcomed. Northern Tier is 100% volunteer, it takes dedication and commitment to training, to reach national certification with a canine. It’s very rewarding and humbling.
For more information, email northerntierk9@gmail.com or visit www.NorthernTierK9.org.