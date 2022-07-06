Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority completed another successful household hazardous waste collection. This is the 17th consecutive year the Authority has hosted the free collection for the residents of Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga counties.
The collection was held on Saturday, June 18, at the landfill/recycling center located in West Burlington Township, Bradford County. The collection had more than 100 participants and recovered 10.39 tons of hazardous materials.
Materials collected included mercury, flammable liquids, oxidizing liquids and solids, pesticides, herbicides and paints amongst many other hazardous materials. Once collected these materials are then either recycled or properly disposed of by a contractor. This year’s materials were managed by MXI Environmental Services, LLC out of Arlington, Va.
The authority was able to host the collection through a state collection program called “CHEMSWEEP,” which is a program run through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture that works to recover canceled, suspended or unwanted pesticide products from farmers and local applicators.
The PA Dept. of Ag. pays for the portion of the pesticides collected through the event but the remaining materials have always been at the expense of the Authority. This event is the only outlet in the area for these types of materials.
The authority thanks all of the participants, the Master Gardeners for volunteering, and Ward Manufacturing and The Murus Company for sponsorship. The authority reminds residents that used motor oil, antifreeze and lead acid batteries are accepted year-round, free of charge, at the facilities in Burlington, Blossburg and Wellsboro.
Questions can be directed to Leigh Twoey at 570-297-4177 or Ltwoey@ntswa.org.