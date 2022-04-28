Northwest Bancshares, Inc. announced net income for the quarter ended March 31 of $28.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. This represents a decrease of $12.0 million, or 29.7%, compared to the same quarter last year, when net income was $40.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share.
The annualized returns on average shareholders’ equity and average assets for the quarter ended March 31 were 7.17% and 0.80% compared to 10.61% and 1.17% for the same quarter last year.
The company also announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on May 16 to shareholders of record as of May 5. This is the 110th consecutive quarter in which the company has paid a cash dividend. Based on the market value of the company’s common stock as of March 31, this represents an annualized dividend yield of approximately 5.9%.
